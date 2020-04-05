You are here:

Sony TV announces re-runs of CID, Aahat from 6 April; Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Khichdi will also be re-telecast

As the nationwide lockdown for 21 days has put shooting for television shows and films on hold, TV channels have started airing old shows to keep people entertained. Taking cues from Doordarshan who started broadcasting 80s epic shows Ramayan and Mahabharat in late March, Sony Television has announced re-runs of their popular shows CID, Aahat and Ye Un Dino Ki Baat Hai among others.

Shivaji Satam — who played the role of ACP Pradyuman in CID — has opened up to Times of India about the return of his show. Satam says, “Our stories were so engaging for people. It was such a good experience for us as actors because we became a large family. The show saw so many actors come and go. It will be fun to relive all of that.”

CID was one of the longest-running Indian TV shows with 1,547 episodes when it aired its last episode on October 27, 2018, reports Mumbai Mirror.

The show will air from 6 April at 10 AM, while the horror show, Aahat will begin at 12 AM. Apart from this, romance-drama serial Ye Un Dino Ki Baat Hai is slated to run at 10.30 AM.

Meanwhile, popular comedy serials Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai and Khichdi will now be aired every morning at 10am on Star Bharat, a tweet from the channel confirmed.

Featuring Satish Shah, Ratna Pathak, Rajesh Kumar, Sumeet Raghavan and Rupali Ganguly, Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai first aired on Star One in 2004.

2002 comedy show Khichdi stars Supriya Pathak, Vandana Pathak, Rajeev Mehta, Jamnadas Majethia, among others. Both the shows were written and directed by Aatish Kapadia.

16 साल बाद, इंद्रवदन आ रहा है आप से मिलने फिर एक बार!

देखिए ''साराभाई Vs साराभाई'', 6 अप्रैल से, हर-रोज़ सुबह 10 बजे, सिर्फ़ STAR भारत पर!#KhichdiwithSarabhais pic.twitter.com/iGkpoUFxmO — STAR भारत (@StarBharat) April 3, 2020

Recently, in a statement, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry said Doordarshan will be retelecasting five shows — Chanakya, Upanishad Ganga, Shaktimaan, Shriman Shrimati and Krishna Kali.

Updated Date: Apr 05, 2020 13:03:04 IST