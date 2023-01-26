Apart from having an incredible line up of titles for 2023, Zee Studios is all set to continue their realm of creating path-breaking cinema with the first poster release of Bollywood’s most-awaited sequel, Gadar 2, in association with Anil Sharma. The Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma starrer created an insurmountable stir in Bollywood ever since its inception. Fans, critics, noted names from the industry expressed their excitement over the most celebrated sequel of Bollywood. To add a cherry on the top, the makers, Zee Studios and Anil Sharma have decided to gift the first look of Gadar 2 featuring Sunny Deol to the people of India!

Sharing his joy over the first poster launch, director and producer Anil Sharma added, “Gadar – Ek Prem Katha isn’t my film but it’s people’s film and dynamically shifted the paradigm of the Indian film industry. It went on to become a cult icon wherein people breathed Tara Singh and Sakina’s love story. We are absolutely thrilled to launch the first poster!”

Speaking about the film CEO of Zee Studios Shariq Patel said, “The original team of Gadar – Ek Prem Katha is back after 22 years and we are elated to be associated with the team on this one. The first installment gave some iconic scenes, songs and character to the Indian Film Industry and is popular even today. Needless to say, entertainment and emotion make up the artillery for Gadar 2 and we are delighted to commemorate the Republic Day with the first poster launch.”

Adding to it, Superstar Sunny Deol stated, “Gadar – Ek Prem Katha has been an eminent part of my life, personally as well as professionally. Tara Singh from Gadar isn’t just a protagonist but went on to become a cult icon that defied all odds and crossed all boundaries for his Family and Love. Collaborating with the team after, 22 years was a creatively enriching experience.”

The first movie Gadar — Ek Prem Katha is still celebrated amongst the Indian audiences. The movie created a new wave of nationalism in the country and the storyline still rules millions of hearts! Helmed by Director-Producer Anil Sharma, and produced by Zee Studios, the movie stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma in lead roles. The movie is scheduled to be release on 11th August 2023.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.