MASSIVE CLASH: Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 to take on Ranbir Kapoor's Animal at the box-office on August 11, 2023

In 2001, Sunny Deol and Anil Sharma collaborated to make the audience experience one of the most prolific cinemas ever, and the actor-director duo ended up giving the Indian film industry one of the most historic blockbusters Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Breaking the seven-year-old record of Sooraj Barjatya’s Hum Aapke Hain Koun…!, Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s action romantic film turned out to be the highest-grossing film of all time in the history of Indian cinema. Not just this but the entertainer witnessed the crowd visiting the movie theatres like never before. Now, after more than two decades, the makers are bringing back Tara Singh with Gadar 2, and even before the release of its trailer, the movie has created much hype among the masses. While the makers have sealed its release date around Independence Day this year, it appears the date calls for a box office clash between the Deol brothers – Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol.

This is after the release of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal has been announced for Independence Day weekend. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna, Animal is one of the most desperately anticipated films of the year. On the other hand, Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 is reportedly in the last leg of the shoot and the makers have promised the audience that the sequel will live up to the hype and fans’ expectations. According to a Pinkvilla report, Gadar 2 will hit the theatre on 11 August. Pinkvilla quoted a source as saying, “Gadar 2 is all set to release on August 11, 2023, coinciding with the Independence Day 2023 weekend. It’s a film that celebrates the sense of being an Indian and there’s no better period than Independence Day for its release. The editing work is underway and an official announcement on the release date shall follow soon.”

Accepting that both Animal and Gadar 2 are big-budgeted films, the source further added that while the time will see both the Deol brothers clashing at the box office, it is history repeating itself, as Gadar: Ek Prem Katha clashed with Lagaan, in 2001. The source added, “It’s going to be Sunny Deol vs Bobby Deol at the box office this Independence Day. While both films are big-scale saga’s appealing to the masses, the period is big enough to accommodate both of them. Even Gadar: Ek Prem Katha had clashed with Lagaan at the box office, and history will repeat itself for Gadar 2.” Continuing further, the source revealed that the movie’s tagline is “The Katha Continues”, as Gadar 2 is made in the same period set up and is a continuation of what happens in the lives of Tara, Sakina, and Jeete.

