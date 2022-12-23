Zee Studios is famous for creating wave-changing, revolutionary content that redefines entertainment across languages and channels whereas Anurag Kashyap is known to make cult cinema. The two powerhouses of content have come together for a new-age romantic drama, Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat in association with Good Bad Films.

Zee Studios dropped in the teaser for the upcoming film featuring Alaya F and debutant Karan Mehta. The film also marks Anurag Kashyap’s return to the romantic musical genre, with Amit Trivedi, post their successful collaborations in movies like DevD, Manmarziyaan amongst others. The film captures the essence of love and longing in two parallel universes depicting the Gen-Z love era in small and big cities.



Shariq Patel, CBO, Zee Studios, added, “Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat comes with a unique concept and is helmed by the genius Anurag Kashyap and exudes emotions via Amit Trivedi’s music. The film has already garnered praises in the international circuit and now we are thrilled to share this entertaining rom-com with a theatrical release.”

Anurag Kashyap added, “Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat, is very close to my heart as it’s something which has taken shape over the years from my conversations with my daughter. It’s a true labour of love with some amazing young actors, great energy, great music by Amit Trivedi with the help of some amazing collaborators like my DP Sylvester and my PD Shazia plus everyone else. It’s my going back to my constant exploration of relationships vis a vis the generation which actually defines us and is our future. It’s about love and all kinds of prejudices that plagues it. I feel great to move to the next phase of my life with this film.”

Ranjan Singh, Good Bad Films, added, “‘We are excited to bring a refreshing take on love with Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat. Anurag Kashyap and Amit Trivedi make a great combination and we are delighted to associate with Zee Studios for such a heartwarming romantic drama.”

Almost Love with DJ Mohabbat, starring Alaya F and Karan Mehta who marks his debut, was recently presented at Marrakech’s Jemaa El Fna Square this year. The film was screened along with other spectacular films by stalwarts like Guillermo Del Toro, Paul Schrader and James Gray. The film is touted to be Anurag Kashyap’s ode to modern love and is slated to release on February 3, 2023.

