Anurag Kashyap claims pan-India trend led to Bollywood destroying itself

Considered one of the most vocal and outspoken celebrities in tinsel town, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has always been out-front about his opinions and thoughts. Well, continuing the trajectory, the Dobaaraa director has now opened up about the tendency to jump on bandwagons has been Bollywood’s undoing of late. The filmmaker was pointing at the movies like RRR, Baahubali: The Beginning, Baahubali: The Conclusion, Pushpa: The Rise, KGF: Chapter 2, and Kantara, which turned out to be pan-India hits. Now Anurag has said that witnessing the successes of these South biggies, the makers have jumped on the bandwagon of the pan-India film trend. However, he has claimed that this trend will end up with Bollywood “destroying itself”. While citing the example of the blockbuster Marathi film Sairat, Anurag claimed that it destroyed the Marathi cinema and he even confessed the same to its director Nagraj Manjule.

The filmmaker was speaking at the round table hosted by Galatta Plus, when he claimed that people, after realising that there is a possibility to make more money, stop making those films. Anurag said, “I was talking to Nagraj and I told him Sairat destroyed Marathi cinema, the success of Sairat. Because suddenly people realised there is a possibility to make so much money so they stopped making those films. Everybody wanted to emulate Sairat.”

For those who don’t know, the 2016 film Sairat is the highest-grossing Marathi film of all time. Talking about the pan-India movies, the Gangs Of Wasseypur director said that the craze around this trend has destroyed Bollywood. Anurag added, “With pan-India, what is happening right now is that everybody is trying to make a pan-India film.”

Continuing further, Anurag said, “Success will be 5-10%. Films like Kantara and Pushpa give you the courage to go out and tell your stories. But KGF 2, however big the success, when you try and emulate that and set a project up, that’s when you start heading towards disaster. That’s the bandwagon that Bollywood destroyed itself on. You have to find films that give you courage.”

It was SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali franchise, which sparked the trend after being released in 2015. Now, the year 2022 witnessed a number of pan-India blockbusters, which smashed several box office records, like KGF: Chapter 2 and RRR which turned out to be two of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time. Apart from these, Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan, Rishab Shetty’s Kantara, and Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Vikram are also among the highest-grossers released this year. Other than these South Indian cinema’s biggies, Ayan Mukerji’s most ambitious project Brahmastra Part One Shiva also stands tall.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Insta gram.