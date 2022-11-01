Zaheer Iqbal and Mahat Raghavendra are more than just props in their upcoming film called Double XL, which stars Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi. Here are two women taking on naysayers and nauseous criticism about their body with aplomb and delightful glee. Iqbal and Raghavendra are playing parts as crucial as the ladies’. In an exclusive interview with Firstpost, the two actors talk about the concept of the story, working with Sonakshi and Huma, and how to cope up with social media negativity.

What was your first reaction when you read the script?

Zaheer Iqbal: Mine was that I hoped they offer me the film. I was there during the inception of the film, when the idea came.

Mahat Raghavendra: Mudassar Aziz narrated me the subject but I wasn’t sure whether they are going to offer me the film or not. I was like ‘Without finalizing me, why are they narrating the whole script?’ After getting the opportunity, my heart was filled in the size of Double XL.

Zaheer, after Notebook, are you excited to play a completely different character?

Yes. This is a very different character but it’s close to my heart since it’s very similar to the way I am. If I have to explain to someone the kind of person I am, I’ll show them this film. And they’ll come to know exactly the kind of human being I am.

Mahat, what do you have to say about your Bollywood debut?

No words to describe. It’s more than happiness. This is a much bigger step in my life and my career. I’m very happy.

While shooting for the film and working with Huma and Sonakshi, did you notice any similarities between the persons they are and the characters they essay?

Zaheer: Yes. I think these characters are very close to them, I think what these characters become is very close to them. I think it’s their personal journey, from where they were to where they are now.

Mahat: Sonakshi and Huma are very talented and that’s why they have been acting throughout India, they have done South movies as well. They are pan-India stars and deserve every bit of success that they have right now. It’s all because of their hard work and talent.

The film deals with body shaming and how two women become comfortable in their own skin. But how do you deal with the social media negativity these days?

Zaheer: I believe in Kuch to log kahenge logo ka kaam hai kehna. I personally just scroll down and search for the good comments, read them and shut my phone. I don’t spend time in reading the negative comments. That’s exactly what this film is about actually, if people don’t like anything, they’ll say and the comments might not stop. But you don’t have to take it to your heart and be affected by it.

But does it take time to become thick-skinned in an industry as scrutinized as this?

Yes. It does sometimes take a toll on you but it’s part and parcel of this business. I knew this from day one that there will be good things and bad things. With time, we are used to it and learn how to deal with it.

Mahat, there have been innumerable debates about south cinema overtaking Hindi Cinema. What would you like to add to these discussions?

Indian cinema is one now. People are looking for good content. That’s why people in the north are watching KGF, Pushpa, RRR, and Baahubali, and even the smaller movies that have come out like Karthikeya 2. Even a film like Brahmastra, there are people down south who loved it. Hindi movies are currently being promoted there. Take our movie Double XL, there are scenes where I speak dialogues in Tamil. One more thing, even the songs, we have mixed Tamil and Hindi which is a beautiful step ahead that shows we all are one together.

Zaheer, do you remember the one advice Salman Khan gave you when you began your journey as an actor?

He gave me a lot of advice which has helped me a lot over the years. But that best advice I got was that keep your staff and the people that work with you happy, always, because they are like your family now. You’ll see them more than you see your family. Keep them close and keep them happy.

Mahat: And I’ve seen Zaheer do that.

