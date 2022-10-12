In today’s world, every person wants to be perfect. And in the category of perfection, the physique of an individual is considered to be the most important thing. No matter how many times you promote the beautiful philosophy of ‘loving your body the way it is’, deep down there are several people in the surrounding, who will force your mind to change the shape and size of your body to get acceptance in the society.

While the topic of body shaming has been part of the discussion for a long-time, no one in Bollywood has tried to put this subject on the celluloid in an apt way until Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi starrer Double XL. The trailer of the dramedy, which released today, takes us on a fun ride but never sidelines the core subject and issue of the movie.

In the promo, which is just over 3 minutes, the makers smartly show how some people sugar-coat their words and use the term ‘healthy’ while some directly say ‘motti‘ (fat). Instead of looking at their skills, passion, ambitions and dreams, they are always judged on their shape and size.

Rajshri and Saira are hungry to turn their dreams into reality!

Get ready to be a part of their journey. #DoubleXL trailer out now In cinemas on 4th Nov 2022. #baatmeinWAZANhaihttps://t.co/taHnkr3YIZ — Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) October 12, 2022

The trailer brilliantly shows the concept of embracing your body with its flaws and be proud of it. Apart from that, it boldly sends across the message of enjoying your life as per your wish and ignoring the negativity and unnecessary thoughts from the people, who are always available for their free advice and expertise.

At the end of the trailer, we can sure say that yeh iss promo mein wazan aur dum dono tha.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.