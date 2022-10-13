Entertainment

Here's how Zaheer Iqbal has managed to leave a lasting impression with Double XL trailer

He plays the role of Zorawar Rehmani, a dashing young man who has a certain sense of quirkiness with a comic timing, and who also plays a pivotal role in helping the leading ladies sail through the roller coaster called life.

FP Staff October 13, 2022 18:29:29 IST
Zaheer Iqbal certainly knows how to floor us all. Whether it’s his scorching hot pictures on social media or his mesmerizing eyes, the actor certainly has always found a way to our hearts. This time round he will be seen the upcoming interesting film Double XL, directed by Satramm Ramani, starring alongside Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi and Mahat Raghavendra.

 

He plays the role of Zorawar Rehmani a dashing young man who has a certain sense of quirkiness with a comic timing and who also plays a pivotal role in helping the leading ladies sail through the roller coaster called Life.

 

Zaheer had wooed the audience in Notebook in a romantic role and it is surely going to be interesting for us to watch him in this captivating avatar. Fans have flooded his comments and DMs on social media showering all their love over the handsome actor and we too can’t wait to see his role in the film.

 

Zaheer’s recent song, Blockbuster by Dhamaka Records and starring Sonakshi Sinha has created quite the stir among music lovers across the country and with Double XL he has only raised the bar a notch higher with an outstanding performance in tow. At the special screening of the trailer of the film there were several viewers who went up to the actor and hoarded him for selfies, quotes and conversation and all we can say is that he has now surely put himself of the radar for actors to watch out for !

