Red Chillies Entertainment has achieved success in a variety of genres year after year. After delivering films such as Darlings, Love Hostel, Dear Zindgi, Billu, Raees, and Chennai Express, among many others, they have established themselves as one of largest and most powerful production houses in India. After shining in the theatre halls, they have been conquesting with their content on OTT as well. Red Chillies Entertainment, headed by India’s biggest star Shahrukh Khan and film producer Gauri Khan has a history of delivering path-breaking content. Their content is known to revive their legacy by telling remarkable stories to the audience.

Here is looking back at two of the biggest OTT hits Red Chillies Entertainment has delivered this year:

Darlings

Darlings is a unique tale about a quirky mother-daughter tandem navigating crazy circumstances while attempting to find their place in the world. Darlings stars Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma, and Roshan Mathew. The dark comedy is set in ar lower-middle-class area in Mumbai and centres on the lives of two women who find strength and love under unusual circumstances. Darlings ended up being the largest hit OTT has seen this year, and the audience was deeply affected by every aspect of the movie. Darlings now boasts the largest global opening for a non-English original Indian film and the highest non-English Indian original film viewing audience. The film’s overwhelming success was over 30 million hours at the most recent tally.

Love Hostel

Vikrant Massey and Sanya Malhotra starrer Shanker Raman’s Love Hostel, recounts the tumultuous journey of a young couple on the run from a merciless mercenary against the heart-pounding backdrop of rural North India. The star-crossed lovers travel all across the world and then some in quest of their happily ever after.

This survival tale features mayhem and bloodshed in a struggle for control over resources, morals, and beliefs. This harsh, powerful, and creative movie has received a lot of attention and praise. Re-watching the movie is recommended because it is noir at its most gory.

