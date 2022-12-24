The Saffron Controversy: The choices open to Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's Pathaan
A close friend of producer Aditya Chopra reveals that Aditya 'cannot afford any risks right now…not after the dismal boxoffice performance of their last two theatre releases Bunty Aur Babli 2 and Jayeshbhai Jordaar.'
With many states threatening to ban the release of Shah Rukh Khan’s first film in four years, the producers seem to have very little option, except to digitally colour the offending bikini, or to remove the entire song from the film.
While the marketing team at Yash Raj arrogantly insists that there are no plans to make any changes, the reality is otherwise.
A close friend of producer Aditya Chopra reveals that Aditya “cannot afford any risks right now…not after the dismal boxoffice performance of their last two theatre releases Bunty Aur Babli 2 and Jayeshbhai Jordaar.”
The film is also crucial to SRK’s career as he is back on screen in an all-new action avatar, after Zero in December 2018.
Aditya Chopra’s friend says, “They are likely to remove the song completely as it(the song) has already been given ample coverage before release. With the release around the corner, Adi can’t afford a full-blown controversy.”
Subhash K Jha is a Patna-based journalist. He has been writing about Bollywood for long enough to know the industry inside out.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Insta
also read
Shah Rukh Khan bestows no mercy, flaunts toned chest in new look from Besharam Rang
To finish off his rugged look, Shah Rukh Khan accessorised his look with a couple of pendants and retro black sunglasses.
'Besharam Rang' singer Shilpa Rao: 'Deepika is a whole vibe in the song and the track is addictive because of her'
The talented singer adds, "Deepika is saying that this is what I have to offer to the whole world and I think that is what I love about the song. Many women across the world need to feel really confident in their skin."
Sherlyn Chopra on Besharam Rang: 'Deepika, sympathiser of Tukde Tukde gang, gyrating in a saffron bikini not acceptable'
Sherlyn claimed that Besharam Rang is unacceptable to millions of Hindus, and added that the actress in the video shouldn’t have worn a saffron-coloured outfit.