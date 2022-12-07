Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan have a fun banter on social media as the star-son announces directorial debut

Even before marking his Bollywood debut, Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan enjoys legions of fan followers. And while we know it well that the princess of Badshah of Bollywood, Suhana Khan will be marking her debut in collaboration with Zoya Akhtar, it won’t be wrong to say that even more than Aryan, millions of fans are desperately waiting to witness his debut. Therefore guess what, the 25-year-old is all set to step into showbiz with a bang. No, we won’t once again tell you that Aryan will be debuting as a writer, but the fact that the star kid wrapped the writing of his first Bollywood project and “can’t wait to say action”. Yes, Aryan took to his official Instagram account to share the big piece of news, but mysteriously. Aryan shared a glimpse of his script, and guess what, after witnessing the same, SRK and Gauri Khan are the proudest parents on earth.

For those who don’t know, it was a few months back that Aryan confirmed that he will be donning the writer’s hat, unlike his younger sister Suhana who is foraying into an acting career. Now, while posting a glimpse of his script, Aryan also gave us a glance that the project is backed by his parent’s production house Red Chillies Entertainment. Talking about the picture, Aryan shared the photograph of a script with a watermark that reads “For Aryan Khan” in a big font, atop the small text which reads “Property of Red Chillies Entertainment.” The picture also features a clapboard, reading Red Chillies Entertainment, kept in between two billiard balls. Now one can only see Aryan’s right hand kept on his script. While sharing the picture, Aryan wrote in the caption, “Wrapped the writing of his first Bollywood project and can’t wait to say ‘action’.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aryan Khan (@___aryan___)



Needless to say, Aryan’s post has been flooded with a wave of comments from several celebrities. But his parents SRK and Gauri were amongst the first ones to react on the same. Gauri took to the comments section to express her eagerness for her son’s upcoming project. The celebrity interior designer commented, “Can’t wait to watch,” and ended with red heart eye emoticons. On the other hand, the superstar commented, “Wow….thinking…believing….dreaming done, now onto dare….wish you the best for the first one. It’s always special….”

This is not all. The father-son conversation didn’t end there. Being the ideal son that he is, Aryan replied to his father and wrote, “Thank you! Looking forward to your surprise visits on set.” Channeling his inner wittiness SRK wrote, “Then better keep afternoon shifts!! No early mornings.”

While actor Sanjay Kapoor wished the star kid luck, his wife and Gauri’s close friend Maheep Kapoor wrote, “Can’t wait, Aryan.”

