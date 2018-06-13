Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se to release on 15 August, will clash with Akshay Kumar's Gold, and Satyamev Jayate

Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se, the third installment in the Deol family franchise, has an official release date and new posters.

Film analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted that Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se will be releasing on 15 August, Independence Day. This means that Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se will be clashing with Akshay Kumar's Gold and John Abraham-Manoj Bajpayee starrer Satyamev Jayate.

Presenting the first look posters of #YamlaPaglaDeewanaPhirSe... Teaser out tomorrow... 15 Aug 2018 release. pic.twitter.com/ymD01QgiRE — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 13, 2018

Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se stars an ensemble cast of Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Kriti Kharbanda, Binnu Dhillonk, Johnny Lever, Gurmeet Saajan, and Rana Ranbir. Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Rekha, and Gippy Grewal will be making special and cameo appearances in the movie.

Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se has been directed by the Punjabi film director Navaniat Singh who is known for movies like Mel Karade Rabba, Dharti, Singh vs. Kaur and Rangeelay. The script has been penned by Dheeraj Rattan.

Bobby Deol will be seen in the Salman Khan starrer Race 3 releasing this Eid. It has also earlier been reported that Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur will be singing a song in Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se. Not only that, Bobby Deol will be recreating his father Dharmendra’s iconic suicide scene from Sholay in Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se.

Updated Date: Jun 13, 2018 20:23 PM