Vijay Deverakonda announces new film World Famous Lover, directed by Kranthi Madhav; Aishwarya Rajesh to make Telugu debut

Vijay Deverakonda took to Twitter and announced his next project, titled World Famous Lover. Bankrolled by Creative Commercial, the film is directed by Kranthi Madhav, who has also helmed Onamalu (2012), Malli Malli Idhi Rani Roju (2015), and Ungarala Rambabu (2017).

According to Pinkvilla, it also stars Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa, and Izabelle Leite. World Famous Lover marks Aishwarya and Izabelle's Telugu film debut.

Here is the poster for Vijay's World Famous Lover

The plot of the film and the details of the characters played by all actors are yet to be revealed. Pinkvilla adds the shooting recently began in Hyderabad. The first look will be shared on 20 September.

Gopi Sundar will compose music for World Famous Lover, Jayakrishna Gummadi is the cinematographer, and Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao is the editor.

Vijay was last seen in Bharat Kamma's Dear Comrade, alongside Rashmika. The drama will soon get a Hindi language remake, produced by Karan Johar. It will be his second film to be remade in Hindi, after Arjun Reddy. Titled Kabir Singh, the film received criticism for its endorsement of toxic masculinity and violence against women but it is now one of the highest grossing films of 2019. Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani took on the lead roles in the film.

The actor is also a part of Puri Jagannadh's yet-to-be-titled directorial. IBTimes reports that the film will be reportedly shot in Telugu and Kannada, and dubbed in Tamil and Hindi.

In August, Vijay shared he is going to turn producer for Meeku Maathrame Cheptha which, Tharun Bhascker will direct and play the lead in. Vijay had tweeted launching a production house in the early stages of his career was a risky move, especially since he burnt most of his savings behind the setting up of the company. But he also mentioned that these challenges keep him going.

Updated Date: Sep 17, 2019 12:19:03 IST