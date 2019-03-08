Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins congratulates team Captain Marvel: Can't wait to see the film

Patty Jenkins, the director of Wonder Woman 1984 with Gal Gadot as the Amazon princess Diana, congratulated the team of Captain Marvel. Academy Award-winning actress Brie Larosn plays the titular role in Marvel Cinematic Universe's (MCU) first female-lead film.

Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel will follow the story of Larson's character as she navigates a monumental war between two alien races which transcends galaxies.

Jenkins shared her good wishes along with a fan made illustration featuring both female superheros via her official Twitter account.

Congratulations team Captain Marvel! Can't wait to see it and our whole WW crew wish you a great weekend. Love this gorgeous piece by @SamoanJYandall! pic.twitter.com/A3yUxwHhLZ — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) March 7, 2019

Wonder Woman 1984 will be set in the 80s and see the return of Steve Trevor, Wonder Woman's romantic mortal counterpart, essayed by Chris Pine. Kristen Wiig plays Barbara Minerva aka the villainous Cheetah while Game of Thrones and Narcos actor Pedro Pascal will portray a role kept under wraps so far. However, many social media users are of the view that he will be essaying the role of Maxwell Lord, who played a big role in the formation of the Justice League in the DC Comics universe.

The film is slated to be released on 5 June, 2020.

Updated Date: Mar 08, 2019 15:12:57 IST