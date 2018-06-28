You are here:

Ranveer Singh teases Simmba song; First look of Kristen Wiig in Wonder Woman 1984: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Bollywood celebs attend director Aanand L Rai's birthday

#anandrai with family @viralbhayani A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Jun 27, 2018 at 12:47pm PDT



Director Aanand L Rai's birthday at Estella in Mumbai was a star-studded affair. Actors Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma from his upcoming film, Zero also made an appearance. Sharma wore a velvet jumpsuit and Khan was dressed in a black suit. Swara Bhaskar, who has worked with Rai in Tanu Weds Manu and Raanjhana, Ayushmann Khurrana, Diana Penty, Bhumi Pednekar, Huma Qureshi were also part of the celebrations.

First look posters of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga

Rajkummar Rao and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja shared posters of their upcoming film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. The teaser of the film was also released on 28 June. Directed by debutant Shelly Chopra Dhar, the film also stars Anil Kapoor and Juhi Chawla. Kapoor Ahuja plays the role of Sweety Chaudhary and Rao is Sahil Mirza, a writer. Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga will release in cinemas on 12 October.

Ranveer Singh films 'sabse bada gaana' with Rohit Shetty for Simmba

Ranveer Singh shared a behind-the-scenes video of his newest song for Rohit Shetty's Simmba on Twitter. Sporting a handlebar moustache and hair slicked to the side, Ranveer shows the hundreds of back-up dancers and the set where the song will be shot.

First still of Kristen Wiig in Wonder Woman 1984

Patty Jenkins, the director of the highly-anticipated superhero sequel Wonder Woman 1984 took to Twitter on 27 June and shared the first look of Kristen Wiig as the villain, Cheetah. The photo shows Wiig as Barbara Minerva, dressed in an 80s outfit, in a museum surrounded by a displays of different animals. Chris Pine will also be reprising his role as Steve Trevor in the sequel.

Ariana Grande enjoys a karaoke night with fiance Pete Davidson

Ariana Grande, who turned 25 on 26 June celebrated her birthday on 27th with a karaoke night out. She performed a duet of Evanescence song 'Bring Me to Life' with her fiance Pete Davidson.

Priyanka Chopra attends Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta's mehendi ceremony



After coming back from her vacation with Nick Jonas and cousin Parineeti Chopra, Priyanka Chopra attended the mehendi ceremony of Mukesh Ambani's elder son Akash and his fiance Shloka Mehta's mehendi ceremony.The actress was dressed in a richly embroidered Tarun Tahiliani saree.

She also shared a picture of Mehta and Isha Ambani, who is engaged to businessman Anand Piramal.

Updated Date: Jun 28, 2018 17:10 PM