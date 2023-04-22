Salman Khan returned on the occasion of Eid at the box-office after a gap of four years with Farhad Samji’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and there were expectations for sure. On its opening day, the film collected Rs 15.81 crore and took the second biggest opening of the year after Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan.

The film is expected to grow on day 2 as its the occasion of Eid. But how far will this actioner travel at the ticket windows is a question Bhai’s fans must be curious to answer. The collections may not have been over the roof in comparison to Khan’s previous Eid blockbusters like Bodyguard, Sultan, Kick, Bharat, and Bajrangi Bhaijaan, but it’s a testament to his sheer star power that a film mostly starring newcomers and a polarized director pulls in the crowd to a mild extent.

Khan has been an infallible beast at the box-office since the success of Dabangg and it continued with films like Ready, Bodyguard, Ek Tha Tiger, Dabangg 2 Kick, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan, and Tiger Zinda Hai. Even his lesser successful outings like Jai Ho, Tubelight, Bharat, and Race 3 have minted more moolah than many of his contemporaries’ lifetime runs.

In an exclusive interview with Firstpost, his co-actors from this film, Palak Tiwari and Jassie Gill spoke about their maiden encounter with Bhai.

Palak: My first meeting with him happened when I was eight years old and no matter how hard I try, I will never be able to forget that since it’s all over the internet. He was taking my mom inside the Bigg boss house and I was crying a lot, and he came to me and said ‘Oh baby, it’s okay.’ Even now, he doesn’t give out his hugs very easily, but whenever he does, it’s always worth it.

Jassie: I saw Salman sir for the first time at the Chandigarh airport. He was walking in style with his bouncers. The person who was there with me, informed me that Salman khan would be traveling in economy class. And I was like ‘ what do I need to be scared of it? Such a big personality can also travel in economy class.’ But my first meeting with Salman happened when we were playing in Chandigarh for CCL (celebrity cricket league). I went to him, introduced myself, and he was just staring at me.

On Salman‘s inputs on the film

Palak: He was very involved and present, in every step of the way. And he has made all of us feel very important and present. Every time he used to shoot song he used to call us and ask us for a response. He even reshot an entire song.

Jassie: When we saw that song, we realized that this is not as grand in comparison to the others. And every time there was a new song, he used to call me from my vanity man and ask me for my response or review.

