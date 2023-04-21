Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde starrer Eid release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has taken a good start box office with multiplexes and single screens both getting crowds in the morning shows across the country. Analysing the occupancy, it has taken the fourth-best post-pandemic opening for a Bollywood film after Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra: Part 1 Shiva and Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi.

Looking at the current scenario, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan is expected to open between Rs 20-25 crore. Though the collections won’t match Salman Khan‘s standards, the main reason behind this is the release date as it has hit the screens one day before Eid. However, we can expect all the mass pockets to go housefull over the weekend.

The film has opened good even in the pockets of Nizam/Andhra due to the presence of stars like Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde and Jagapathi Babu.

Talking about opening day prediction, Ramesh Bala had earlier told Firstpost, “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan should open big time in the Hindi market given the Eid holidays. So, traditionally Salman Khan movies have done well. Since it’s an action movie, like a mass masala entertainer, expecting it to open well. It’s Salman, the genre is good, and the holidays are there, so yeah, I’m hoping it opens big.”

When asked whether the presence Venky and Jagapathi will help the film in the Telugu markets, Ramesh responded, “Yeah, it will because they have acted in it. So compared to any other Hindi movie, it should do slightly better in Telugu markets compare to a movie which don’t have any Telugu stars. So slightly, it should do better in Telugu markets but obviously depends on word of mouth. How is the movie and other factors however it will have a slightly better opening in Telugu markets.”

