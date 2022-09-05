Directed by Puri Jagannadh, Liger released on August 25 and opened to criticism from both reviewers and audiences. Vijay was apparently paid Rs. 35 crore for the project.

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday’s Liger, which released on August 25 at the box-office, failed to live up to the expectations of the audiences and critics. Vijay was apparently paid Rs. 35 crore for the project. A report by Pinkvilla now states that the South Indian star is likely to reimburse Rs. 6 crore to minimize the producers’ losses. No confirmation about the same has been made yet.

Addressing the barrage of messages from fans and well-wishers, the co-producer of the project, Charmme Kaur shared a note on Twitter that said: “Chill guys! Just taking a break (from social media). Puri Connects will bounce back. Bigger and Better… until then, live and let live,” tagging Puri Jagannadh in the post. She shared the same post on Instagram.

Recently, while speaking to Times of India, the distributor of the film, Warangal Srinu, also opened up on the tepid response to the film and said, “ I haven’t lost 100 crore in one year. But I have lost a lot of money, no doubt. As on Liger, I have lost something to the tune of 65 per cent of my investment.”

Was the leading man cocky and over-confident during the promotions? “I can’t say whether he was over-confident. But if he was, how does it yet pay to not go to a film which is not bad? Do we realise that in our quest of banning actors and filmmakers, based on preconceived notions, we are ruining poor families of poor crew members. The movies will decrease and lead to chaos in several families who depend on it for their daily meal,” Srinu said.

