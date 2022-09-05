Addressing the barrage of messages from fans and well-wishers, Charmme Kaur shared a note on Twitter. Read more.

With Vijay Deverakonda’s latest film Liger failing to impress the audience and critics, all eyes are on the film’s cast and crew. Actress Charmme Kaur, who has co-produced the film, has always been vocal about her belief in the film. Now after Liger has received an underwhelming response at the box office, fans of the actress have been glued to her social media updates that have been scant over the past week.

Addressing the barrage of messages from fans and well-wishers, Charmme Kaur shared a note on Twitter that said: “Chill guys! Just taking a break (from social media). Puri Connects will bounce back. Bigger and Better… until then, live and let live,” tagging Puri Jagannadh in the post. She shared the same post on Instagram.

https://twitter.com/Charmmeofficial/status/1566301052445806592

A few days ago, Charmme Kaur and the team of the film, including Vijay Deverakonda visited the famous Peddamma temple in Hyderabad to seek blessings. Sharing glimpses of the occasion, Charmme said: “Beyond blessed and grateful to the Lord for everything. Team #Liger visited Peddamma Talli Temple at Hyderabad and offered prayers.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charmmekaur (@charmmekaur)

Charmme Kaur also shared a video of her watching the film in a theatre amid fans. Sharing a glimpse of the madness, the actress said: “Watching with u all. Multiplex feeling kuda. LIGER.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charmmekaur (@charmmekaur)

Ahead of the film’s release, the team also celebrated together. Posting an image from the bash, Charmme reposted a message from director Puri Jagannadh, which said: “The #WaatLagaDenge begins with a celebration.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charmmekaur (@charmmekaur)



Liger, directed by Puri Jagannadh, features Vijay Deverakonda alongside Ramya Krishna, Ananya Panday and Ronit Roy. Even actor and American former professional boxer Mike Tyson played an important role in the film. Along with Charmme Kaur and Puri Jagannadh’s Puri Connects, Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions has also co-produced the film.

Before Liger, Charmme Kaur and Puri Jagannadh’s Puri Connects backed the film iSmart Shankar which featured Ram Pothineni in the lead role.

