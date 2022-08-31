Pouring his heart out in an interview recently, Srinu also stated, “See the film and if you don't like it, thrash it. But how can you thrash it before it has been released and you haven't seen it?'

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday’s Pan-India film Liger was announced with much fanfare back in 2019. By the time the film neared its release on August 25 this year, things and tide completely changed and turned. The gaze that was filled with gleam now became critical and callous. The Boycott Bollywood hashtag is currently ruling social media for umpteen reasons. The unpredictability of acceptance by now may have sent a shiver down the industry’s spine.

It’s no news that Puri Jagannadh’s film is a commercial and critical failure. And talking about the same in an interview with Times of India, the distributor of the project, Warangal Srinu, has poured his heart out on the losses he has incurred, blatant rejection by the audiences, and how he feels there’s a campaign against him. He said, “I haven’t lost 100 crore in one year. But I have lost a lot of money, no doubt. As on Liger, I have lost something to the tune of 65 per cent of my investment.”

Was the leading man cocky and over-confident during the promotions? “I can’t say whether he was over-confident. But if he was, how does it yet pay to not go to a film which is not bad? Do we realise that in our quest of banning actors and filmmakers, based on preconceived notions, we are ruining poor families of poor crew members. The movies will decrease and lead to chaos in several families who depend on it for their daily meal,” Srinu said.

He added, “The movie industry is going through a very bad phase and social media users who are members of the unjustified ban culture that has come to dominate, should be ignored. There seems to be a concerted campaign against us, almost every day. This is totally uncalled for. See the film and if you don’t like it, thrash it. But how can you thrash it before it has been released and you haven’t seen it?”

He revealed how there’s a concerted campaign against him and his team. He said, “I suspect someone is trying to malign me, needlessly. There are camps even within the industry that work against each other. I was referred to as the man with a golden touch so far and now suddenly out of nowhere, baseless things are being written about me, without checking the facts. I quite liked Liger. Only the last 7-10 minutes of the climax wasn’t up to the mark. A lot of my friends who saw it with their families had the same opinion.”

Vijay and Ananya seem to have moved on from the film’s failure and busied themselves in their next projects. The former was seen in UAE for the India-Pakistan Asia Cup match whereas Ananya is now gearing up for Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.

