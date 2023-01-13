Thalapathy Vijay is one of the biggest superstars in the Tamil industry, who doesn’t only enjoy a huge fanbase in the state but also in the international markets. The actor’s latest release Varisu is a Pongal treat for all of his fans.

Apart from the southern languages, the film has been released in dubbed Hindi version today at the box office for the northern market of the country. Varisu will face competition from Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah, Konkana Sensharma, and Kumud Mishra starrer Kuttey but since the audience for bot the films are different, it won’t affect the business of both the films.

Unfortunately, Vijay’s last two films Master and Beast didn’t work in the Hindi markets when they were released in dubbed versions. So, it will be a testing period for the superstar to make his presence in the North-Indian market.

When asked to trade expert whether Varisu will work in the Hindi markets, he said, “I doubt it because Beast has not done well in Hindi. Vijay and Ajith have a limited market in Hindi so we have to wait and watch until something happens but I doubt about Hindi prospects.”

He added, “If you look at Baahubali and RRR, SS Rajamouli brand was there, for KGF 2 there was KGF 1, so there was pulling factor going in from South but for Varisu we have to wait and see.”

Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Srikanth, Ram, Jayasudha, R Sarathkumar, Yogi Babu and Prakash Raj in prominent roles.

