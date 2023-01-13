Star Cast: Tabu, Arjun Kapoor, Radhika Madan, Kumud Mishra, Konkona Sen Sharma, Naseeruddin Shah, and ensemble.

Director: Aasmaan Bhardwaj

If you love the smell of blood or khun ki kushboo gives you instant orgasm, then Kuttey is a movie for you, but definitely not for me. It’s a sheer waste of time, money and talent. The story of Kuttey revolves around characters who are extremely self-centered. Though it has potentially many promising characters, but unfortunately they don’t grow or I would rather put it this way, the lousy storyline doesn’t allow it to grow. The plot of Kuttey is confusing.

The film starts with Konkona Sen Sharma, who plays the role of a Naxal woman (Lakshmi) and the naxal angle doesn’t really add any value to the film which doesn’t have a convincing plot. The chaotic narrative may be thrilling at some points, but the writing has several loopholes. One will not really understand the relevance of the Naxal angle in the story. I will rather compare Kuttey to a roast chicken stuffed with brilliant actors like Naseeruddn Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma, Tabu. Kumud Mishra who has not been utilised in the film correctly. With too many plots and subplots, none of them actually stand out.

The one character that stands out for me is that of Tabu who plays the role of a corrupt police personal, Pammi and a boss lady. Her dialogues are witty and her expressions are epic. The formation of the Mung Dal Whatapp group is hilarious. One of the dialogues from the film which will leave a lasting impact is when Tabu says that she is being a part of all this crime because of one angdaai (stretch), because her police quarter is so small that there is no place to stretch and yawn when she wakes up in the morning and it is difficult for a strong built woman like her to fit into the match box size police quarter.

The chaotic film picks up some rhythm and clarity only in the second half. But after watching Kuttey, I am still confused as to what was playing in the minds of the makers. Is it a female centric film with strong women characters like Lakshmi (Konkona Sen Sharma) and Tabu (Pammi) taking the lead whether it is the police force or the Naxal movement or just a violent crime film trying to show the corruption in the police force. Again we have the film showing Radhika Madan and Shardul Bhardwaj’s chemistry with a predictable end was not required. But in short, multiple angles with not enough depth was completely unnecessary in the film. But somehow, the film didn’t do justice to some really talented craftsmen. And as for Arjun Kapoor, I think this man is trying just too hard, it is better he quits acting or he should just enroll himself in some good acting school, if he still insists that he wants to act.

