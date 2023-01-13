Kollywood superstar Vijay, who is fondly called as Thalapathy by his fans, is known for portraying larger-than-life characters with a dose of some massy action sequences. Well, we have seen that kind of portrayal from him in films like Theri, Mersal and many others.

But, we’ve not seen (at least I’ve not seen) Vijay playing out-and-out family drama on the silver screen for a long time and in Varisu, the megastar brings out his boy-next-door image with signature massy swag in the most organic way.

Talking about the plot of Varisu, the film reminds us of typical Bollywood family dramas of Sooraj Barjatya like Hum Saath-Saath Hain and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, which showcase the importance of strong bonds between the families, who can face any difficulties and tough situations by staying together. The message of maintaining relationships without any selfishness comes out convincingly but I doubt if this thought will be relevant to today’s generation.

In today’s time, where everyone talks about self-love (which is good) and prefers having a nuclear family, I am not sure if the concept of keeping family members’ priorities and needs before yours will appeal or not.

Also, one instance where Sangeetha Krish’s character Aarthi forgives her husband Jai (Srikanth) for having an extra-marital affair will be problematic a scene for a certain section of the audience, especially women.

While the long runtime of Varisu of around 170 minutes needed some crisp editing, Thalapathy Vijay’s screen presence makes it a worth-watch along with his amazing dance movies, charismatic aura and superb camaraderie with Rashmika Mandanna, Yogi Babu, Prakash Raj and other cast members.

So, all-and-all Varisu has all the potential to strike the chord with the audience, who belong to traditional families.

