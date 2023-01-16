After a long gap of over four years, the King Khan of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan is returning to the silver screen with director Siddharth Anand’s action-packed visual extravaganza Pathaan.

The spy-thriller, which also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, is set to hit the screens on 25 January during the Republic Day weekend. While the film is expected to take a big opening at the box office in the Hindi markets, it has also a huge chance in the southern market as Pathaan will also release in Telugu and Tamil dubbed versions in the south markets.

Wishing @iamsrk sir and the team all the best for #Pathaan Here is the trailer https://t.co/LLPfa6LR3r#PathaanTrailer — Vijay (@actorvijay) January 10, 2023

South stars Ram Charan and Thalapathy Vijay released the Telugu and Tamil trailer of Pathaan, which created a great amount of curiosity in the southern part of the country.

Mehemaan nawaazi ke liye #Pathaan aa raha hai, aur pataakhen bhi saath laa raha hai! 💣💥 #PathaanTrailer out now!

Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on 25th January 2023.@deepikapadukone | @thejohnabraham | #SiddharthAnand | @yrf pic.twitter.com/npbZ0WFQjx — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 10, 2023

When asked to trade expert Ramesh Bala whether Pathaan will make a noise in the south market, he replied, “Yes, totally. Because it is an action movie. So, earlier movies like Dhoom 3, War have done well in south. Action movies have an appeal across the state, both north and out. So certainly, Ram Charan and Vijay tweeting it will help them. But we have to see how much it help. But action movies have a certain market here. So, we have to see by Jan 26 how Varisu and Thunivu are performing. If they have long runs, they may eat into Pathaan‘s business, but if they are not doing well it will help the SRK starrer.”

