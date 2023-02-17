Cast: Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer, Kathryn Newton and Jonathan Majors

Director: Peyton Reed

Language: English

Well, honestly, among all the MCU characters, Ant-Man is the funniest and light-hearted with a good amount of smartness and scientific reasoning. The past two instalments of this MCU character were fun and thrilling rides. But does this time director Peyton Reed recreate the magic with Quantumania? Let’s find out.

After saving the world with other avengers, Scott Lang aka Ant-Man (played by charming Paul Rudd) is now enjoying a chilled-out family time with daughter Cassie (Kathryn Newton), Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly), Janet (Michelle Pfeiffer) and Hank (Michael Douglas).

Scott is trying to make sense of his fame as he is getting freebies around his residence for saving the world and has now made peace with people confusing him with Spider-Man. The twist comes when Cassie, who is secretly researching the Quantum Realm with Hank, accidentally opens a portal to the Quantum Realm and it sucks all five characters into it.

The Quantum realm is a world within a world beyond time and space and there we meet the new MCU villain Kang the Conqueror (played by menacing Jonathan Majors), who is powerful and inevitable. Well, there is a mysterious past of Kang in Janet in the Realm, which is a crucial part of the narrative and dominates the plot.

Just like the previous two installments, Quantumania too showcases strong and subtle emotions. The father-daughter bond between Scott and Cassie brings out some beautiful moments on the screen. However, the plot of the time travel (which has been used in previous MCU films as well) in the different dimensions is the biggest highlight and keeps you hooked. (Note: I’ll recommend you to watch the first part of Ant-Man to get the concept of Quantum Realm if you’ve not watched it).

While Paul is likeable as ever with some cool one-liners with Kathryn bringing out her teenage innocence, it is Michelle Pfeiffer and Jonathan Majors, who steal the show with their class acts.

The latest MCU film is a fun and adventurous ride, which deserves to be watched on the big canvas. Also, don’t forget to watch two post-credit scenes, which will raise your expectations from the Marvel movies.

Rating: 3 (out of 5 stars)

Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania is playing in cinemas near you

