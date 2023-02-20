After facing several obstacles and delays, Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer Shehzada released last weekend at the box office. The lead star delivered a blockbuster last year in the form of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and hence trade experts were expecting his latest project to become a money-spinner at the box office.

However, the film opened way below expectations and managed to earn just Rs 20.20 crore in its first weekend. In fact, Shehzada failed to witness a major growth on Saturday despite being the holiday of Shivratri, which clearly showcases that it has failed to strike the chord with the audience. But what’s the reason behind this?

Naaukar suit mein ghoom rahe aur Maalik chaddi mein !! #Shehzada In Theatres 👑❤️ pic.twitter.com/ed6C9w5pw5 — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) February 19, 2023

Few takers for south remakes

While earlier the remake of south films like Wanted, Ready, No Entry, Baaghi 2 turned out to be blockbusters at the box office, in recent times we have seen very few takers of that as before Shehzada, movies like Jersey, HIT and Vikram Vedha failed to register collections at the ticket windows. Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2 worked because of the goodwill of its prequel, which garnered status during its satellite run.

New package of an old-battle



Shehzada is the official remake of Allu Arjun’s blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and the Telugu movie has been watched public across the country with dubbed versions and subtitles on the OTT platform and satellite channel during the lockdown. Hence audience didn’t prefer the same plot with a new face.

Clash with Marvel biggie



Apart from the above factors, the Rohit Dhawan directorial faced huge competition in the form of Marvel’s Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania, which dominated the Bollywood venture. The film also faced the heat of the holdover release Pathaan, which continues to have a dream run at the ticket windows and is set to enter the Rs 500 crore club in India (Hindi version).

