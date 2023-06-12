After facing several obstacles and delays, Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush is finally hitting the screens this Friday. The mega-budget pan-India biggie has gone through a tough time in recent times as it garnered criticism on social media for its average VFX and first-look posters.

The makers took all the feedback and reworked on the VFX and now all the fans of ‘Darling’ are ready to witness this magnum opus on the big canvas. The advance booking of Adipurush (Hindi) recently started and it got an encouraging response as it sell over 20,000 tickets for the opening day at the three national chains.

Since the film has four days in its hand, we are expecting Adipurush to gain momentum and register great numbers in the pre-advance sales. While the tale, which is based on the epic Ramayana, is expected to take a humongous opening in its Telugu version, the Hindi one can also take a great start and might emerge as the second-biggest opener of the year after Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan.

After the monstrous success of the Baahubali franchise, the fan-following of Prabhas has reached new heights in the northern market of the country and this will definitely help Adipurush to open huge across the country.

Produced by T-Series, Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, Pramod, and Vamsi of UV Creations, Adipurush also features Devadutta Nage and Sunny Singh in prominent roles. The music of the film is composed by the National Award-winning duo Ajay-Atul and the dialogues are written by Manoj Muntashir.

