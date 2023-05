Jai Shri Ram, a sensational track from Adipurush, an upcoming mythological Magnum opus by T-Series and Retrophiles has been gaining love from fans and artists around the world. With over 70 million views in less than 4 days, the trailer of Adipurush has already been trending all over.

More recently, the Havas Guruhi group of musicians from Tashkent, Uzbekistan uploaded a high-energy performance of the song, Jai Shri Ram on their channel. The group had broken the internet a couple of weeks ago with its mesmerising rendition of the Bollywood number “Ami Je Tomar” that was also reposted by the featuring star Karthik Aryan.

Adipurush, directed by Om Raut, is produced by T- Series, Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair Retrophiles and will be released globally on 16th June 2023.

Back in October 2022, when Om Raut, Bhushan Kumar shared the teaser of Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan’s Adipurush, netizens were left unimpressed. Things did improve marginally when the same teaser was shown to a bunch of journalists in 3D but the quantum of the damage was too big. The makers that were eying for a January 11 release pushed the date to rework on VFX, and now it’ll finally see the lights of the day on June 16 this year.

The trailer suggests director Om Raut and the whole team has used a unique technology for visual effects. Result? Some impressive visuals better and far better than the teaser. But is it going to be enough? It’s the epic tale of the Ramayana. We have Prabhas as Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita, Saif Ali Khan as Raavan, Sunny Singh as Laxman. We have sprawling shots of Hanuman uprooting the Sanjeevani Booti and the attack on Raavan’s Lanka. We have glimpses of a distressed Sita at his den waiting for her Ram.

