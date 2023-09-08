Shah Rukh Khan will remain ‘the last of the stars’ in Indian cinema. And director, Atlee has given him a role that did justice to his star persona. The best of the Khans, not only when he is performing, but also when he presents himself in public. He is real with no star tantrums. Here are the reasons why Jawan is a must watch and an absolute paisa wasool film.

Jawan is about Shah Rukh Khan

You cannot ignore the star presence of Shah Rukh Khan because his magic is intoxicating. Going strong at 57, SRK movies in theatres, is like a celebration and most importantly the connect that he can build with the audiences is mind blowing. You come out of the hall feeling happy because it is King Khan fighting against the system. A real value for money, Jawan has gone justice with his multiple roles in the same movie.

Socio-political film with a message

The content was not only entertaining, but engaging too. Very rarely do you get to see such an entertaining movie in the cinema halls which has a strong message. King Khan has touched upon every issues which we all need to think about whether it is the farmers’ suicides, painful state of government hospitals or the condition of the arms and armaments our brave soldiers fight with. He insisted on the power of voting to the citizens of India and why it is important to choose our leaders intelligently.

Not just a Bollywood film, it’s an Indian film

Directed by Atlee, Jawan is a movie which has both Bollywood and south actors. Whether it is Nayanthra, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra Deepika Padukone or Sunil Grover every craftsman had a n important role to play. But we must admit that SRK has a way of shining and over shadowing all actors with his presence and such is the star power of King Khan. Though I am sure that is not his aim.

The dialogues

Ever since the trailer launch the powerful dialogues will keep ringing in your ears. ‘Bete ko haath lagane se pehle, baap se baat kar’ which I am sure everybody and most importantly all parents can understand and relate to it. We still remember, the way SRK dealt with his son Aryan’s imprisonment situation with dignity was admirable. I draw the curtain of conclusion by saying with whistles and claps, SRK’s Jawan is worth multiple watches just like the multiple roles he plays in the film.