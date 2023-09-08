Jawan Box Office: 5 records created by Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara-Vijay Sethupathi starrer on its opening day
Shah Rukh Khan's pan-India biggie Jawan has taken a monstrous opening at the box office
After the humongous success of Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan once again has proved that he is the undisputed champion of the box office with his latest outing Jawan. The massy-actioner, which registered humongous numbers in its advance bookings, took a historic opening and shattered several records on its first day at the ticket windows.
Shah Rukh Khan’s biggest opener
The King of Bollywood has surpassed himself as Jawan registered around Rs 65-70 crore on its first day beating his previous blockbuster Pathaan (Rs 57 crore) to emerge as the biggest Bollywood opener of all time.
Biggest Bollywood opener of all time
Well, it looks like Shah Rukh Khan and Bollywood go hand-in-hand. Earlier the megastar gave the Hindi film industry its biggest opener with Pathaan and now Jawan takes the top spot.
Biggest opener of 2023
2023 is definitely turning out to be a golden period for Bollywood as many films are coming back to the cinema halls after a dull phase in 2022. Talking about the biggest opening of the year, Jawan has dethroned Pathaan to grab the top spot in the list.
100 crore opening in India
In its all versions, Jawan has earned over Rs 80 crore (net) on its opening day, which takes its gross collections to over Rs 100 crore at the box office.
Rs 150 crore at the global box office
Talking about the worldwide box office, the mega-budget movie grossed over Rs 150 crore on its first day. Many international circuits have registered great admits and we expect the momentum to continue till Sunday.
Directed by Atlee of Theri, Bigil and Mersal fame, Jawan also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanjay Dutt, Sunil Grover, Ridhi Dogra, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani and Deepika Padukone (in a cameo).
