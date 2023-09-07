Language: Hindi

Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Deepika Padukone

Director: Atlee

Shah Rukh Khan’s movies are filled with pleasant surprises and he knows exactly what the audiences want from him. King Khan has touched upon every issues which we all need to think about whether it is the farmers’ suicides, painful state of government hospitals or the condition of the arms and armaments our brave soldiers fight with.

‘Unrealistic’ you may call it, but the message is loud and clear, never mess with our jawans (soldiers). With the right actions and twists and turns, multiple characters, SRK’s Jawan was not only entertaining, but engaging too. Once a romantic hero, always a romantic hero and now an action hero too, King Khan knows better than any other Khan how to perform with style. Jawan has truly done justice to Khan’s star persona, giving him what he deserves.

The story goes this way, Vikram Rathore (Shah Rukh Khan), a police officer turned Robinhood, is doing everything possible for the good of the citizens of India. Maybe his techniques are not legally correct, but his mission to give justice to the people is right to the core. Confusion begins when we see two SRKs. Is it a double role that King Khan is playing? Is Vikram Rathore, the same person we saw at the start? Then who is Azad (Shah Rukh Khan)? Are they different? That’s where the real story starts.

Atlee, known to be a massy director, gives the audiences exactly what they want. He and also our favourite SRK knows how to get the audiences back to the theatres. They provide what the audience demands, which is a true masala potboiler with a hidden meaning. I won’t say this was SRK’s best performance, Pathaan was undoubtedly better. But the finesse with which he carries his age is remarkable. Again, this is different too as he is portraying multiple characters.

Kollywood queen Nayanthra was disappointing though, not for her performance, but there wasn’t much for her to do. A good looking police officer who has learnt a few stunts, that’s it. The expressions were not realistic. I guess not much justice was done to her acting capabilities. Vijay Sethupathi played a villain whom you can’t stop hating and that is the power of his craftsmanship. Deepika Padukone’s short and sweet role was impressive.

Rating: 4 out of 5