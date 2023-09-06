Ahead of Jawan's release, Sameer Wankhede wins Rs 25 crore bribery case involving Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan
Under IPC, former zonal director of NBC Sameer Wankhede among others was booked under charges of conspiracy and extortion threats
Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan landed in legal trouble in 2021 in Cordelia drugs bust case for alleged possession, consumption, and buying and selling of drugs. However, the star kid was later given a clean chit by NCB’s special investigation team (SIT).
“Defeating human trafficking is a great moral calling of our time.” Had a noteworthy session with the rescued women at a YOU CAN FREE US initiated by Ms Jaya Manoj in thane encouraging them to start afresh by thinking, believing & aspiring for their future, independent of their… pic.twitter.com/nGa6utYAUX
— Sameer Wankhede (@swankhede_IRS) September 3, 2023
However, Sameer Wankhede has scored a big win as The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) has reportedly stated in their order that Gyaneshwar Singh was not a part of special enquiry team (SET) set up the procedure by Wankhede as he was the one, who instructed him in the Cordelia drug case involving Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan.
Recently, Wankhede shared a quote of Nicole Lyons on his social media, which read, “I have
licked the fire and danced in the ashes of every bridge I ever burned. I fear no hell from you”
On the professional front, SRK is gearing up for the release of Jawan, which is expected to take an earth-shattering opening at the box office. Talking about the film, it also features Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani along with cameos of Deepika Padukone and Thalapathy Vijay.
Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. It also features cameos of Deepika Padukone and Thalapathy Vijay.
