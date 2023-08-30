Why is the curiosity around Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan so high | Explained

Not just Shah Rukh Khan, Jawan is packed with brilliant actors like Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi to Priyamani and Yogi Babu. It has several talented names from the south. Shah Rukh Khan’s look has created such a craze even before the launch of the trailer, that his fans have already gone bald as a tribute to the star.

Huge buzz around Jawan

If any film has a buzz today from the very beginning even before the release of the trailer, it is Jawaan. A recent preview of the film showcased King Khan in a rugged and never-before-seen avatar, captivating the audience’s hearts. The response has been overwhelming. The film has become the talk of the town, fueling excitement among viewers. With such sky-high expectations surrounding Jawan, the anticipation to watch the film is at an all-time high.

According to trade analysts, considering that Bahubali opened the Hindi market for South films, Jawan has the potential to build a new market for Hindi cinema in the South. Many single-screen owners are also claiming that this film will be a huge comfort following the losses they suffered during the lockdown. Sridhar Pillai, a veteran analyst, said Jawan is the biggest buzz this year in the South market as well. This is why a price of 40 to 50 crores is being sought for the rights to release in theaters, and distributors are also agreeing, defining that it is both a South Indian picture and a true Pan India film.

It’s a King Khan’s film

Jawan is going to be a sure shot success because at the end of the day, it is King Khan’s film. Jawan, promises to be a high-octane action thriller that outlines the emotional journey of a man who is set to rectify the wrongs in the society. Most importantly, the audiences are curious to know about the role of SRK. Is he playing a hero or a villain is a big question mark.

“When I become a villain, no hero stands a chance against me,” says Shah Rukh’s character towards the end of the prevue. “Who am I, what am I? I don’t know. A promise made to a mother or a purpose unfinished? Am I good or bad? A blessing or a sin? Ask yourself.

The action-packed prevue itself, has pushed the anticipation for the film to the next level, captivating audiences with its grand scale and promising an extraordinary cinematic experience. Bringing together a perfect blend of action and emotion, the Jawan prevue showcases stunning visuals and an unparalleled scale bound to leave viewers wanting more. Every frame of the prevue is attention-grabbing and offers a glimpse into the world of Jawan. And mind you the trailer of the film has not yet been launched, but the curiosity about the film and the look of SRK is enough to create a buzz. No other star in Bollywood has the magnetism that SRK has.