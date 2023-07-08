Shah Rukh Khan set to astonish audience with dual avatar in Jawan, deets inside

After wowing audiences with action thriller Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to please the fans with Atlee’s Jawan. The highly anticipated upcoming film project has generated immense buzz among the audience ever since its first announcement.

Now, there is some thrilling news about the movie that is bound to excite all SRK fans. In recent revelations, it has come to light that Shah Rukh Khan will be taking on a double role in Jawan.

As per a report by Zoom, as playing double role, Shah Rukh is all set to depict the characters of a fighter (father) and a jailer (son) in the film. This is accompanied by another interesting development that he will be showcasing six distinct looks throughout the Atlee-directed movie.

Since the initial release of the film’s poster, there has been a consistent wave of excitement surrounding every significant or minor update. And now, these stirring updates have come regarding Shah Rukh Khan’s character in the film.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Double Role in the movie

With the ‘Badshaah’ of Bollywood taking on a double role in the movie, the distinctiveness of these characters has led to a requirement for diverse appearances. Additionally, there have been reports indicating that the jailer character is named Azad.

Shahrukh Khan’s dual role is expected to play a pivotal role in the film’s storyline. It offers the opportunity for compelling narrative arcs, unexpected plot twists, and emotional depth. As the fighter and jailer cross paths, their interactions are likely to spark intense drama. The clash and synergy between these two characters will undoubtedly contribute to the overall impact and intrigue of Jawan.

Anticipation and Excitement

Ever since the first poster of Jawan was released, the film has generated a tremendous amount of buzz and anticipation. Shah Rukh Khan’s double role revelation has added fuel to the already blazing excitement. Fans and cinephiles are eagerly awaiting this movie, hoping for a memorable cinematic experience.

With the anticipation surrounding the film reaching new heights, audiences anxiously wait for the unveiling of Shah Rukh Khan’s double delight on the big screen. The movie is all set to hit the theatres on 7 September.