Shah Rukh Khan starrer has already saved many crores by following the strategy of not giving celeb interviews to the media. Recently, trade expert Ramesh Bala opened up about this strategy and said that with Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, the issue is, it has been embroiled in several controversies, adding that during interviews, it is possible that the star cast will say something and the quote will go viral, which will generate negativity. This no interview strategy was in a way a blessing in disguise which was initially done to avoid negativity.

The no interview strategy

Pathaan naturally got all the publicity despite not doing any major promotion, be it roadshows or media appearances by following the no media interview strategy. This helped them save many crores too. YRF films was going through a terrible phase with four flops at the box office Bunty Aur Babli 2, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Samrat Prithviraj and Shamshera. All the films in spite of having big stars failed. The year 2022 was a terrible year not only for Yash Raj Films, but the whole of Bollywood.

The magic of King Khan

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan literally brought people back to the theatres. It kind of gave that confidence to the filmmakers, producers and actors which they were looking for. And most importantly SRK came back after four years with Pathaan. Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan is about Bollywood’s victory over all the negativity around #BoycottBollywood.

‘The stars to go into hiding’ strategy

According to a report in Business Today the strategy that Pathaan followed, ‘the stars to go into hiding’, entertainment trade expert, Girish Johar mentioned that, not only were they low on visibility, fans got nothing beyond the film’s trailer and music that were promoted on digital and television. “It’s an approach that could have easily backfired but it actually led to more curiosity about the film. In fact, it whetted the appetite of the average fan.”

SRK’s fan club acting as publicist for Pathaan

Pathaan’s promotional strategy was primarily fan clubs and the love that the Indian audience has for Shah Rukh Khan. The film has been running to packed theatres from the very first day first show. People went crazy to see King Khan back and SRK literally brought the audience back to the theatres. It was Shah Rukh Khan’s fan club who worked day and night to create the buzz around Pathaan. So, it is SRK’s fans who worked as his real publicist.

(With added inputs from agencies)

