Will Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan bring a storm at the box office | Explained

As superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming actioner, Jawan’s is coming closer to its release and fans are waiting with bated breath to witness the superstar in another smashing avatar. The film’s advance booking sales have already started overseas and is receiving a tremendous response.

Jawan’s release date

Jawan is scheduled for release next month, and it has already been generating significant excitement due to its impressive cast, trending music, and thrilling prevue. Touted as the biggest pan-India film, Jawan’s people are wondering how well will it perform at the box-office with Bollywood coming back to life.

About Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is one of the most anticipated movies of 2023. Fans are super excited to see SRK and Atlee’s collaboration. It features SRK in a double role – an intelligence officer and a thief. CBFC had asked the makers to make 7 changes. The makers have been asked to reduce and remove the scenes of suicide and beheaded bodies. The film’s total duration is 169 minutes and 18 seconds and after cuts, it will be 169 minutes and 14 seconds. Whereas known as Lady Superstar Nayanthara, she is making her Bollywood debut and will be seen in a key role, alongside Vijay Sethupathi.

The action-packed prevue has pushed the anticipation for the film to the next level, captivating audiences with its grand scale and promising an extraordinary cinematic experience. Bringing together a perfect blend of action and emotion, the Jawanprevue showcases stunning visuals and an unparalleled scale bound to leave viewers wanting more. Every frame of the prevue is attention-grabbing and offers a glimpse into the world of Jawan.

Directed by Atlee, known for delivering a series of successful films, brings his directorial prowess to ‘Jawan‘. Adding to the excitement is the captivating background score and tracks composed by Anirudh, known for his musical contributions to some of the biggest films in recent times. Jawan also features ‘The King Khan rap, a high-energy and captivating track, by the Grammy-nominated and extremely popular artist Raja Kumari, which is also featured in the prevue.