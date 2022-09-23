Who is Nupur Shikhare, the man Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan has got engaged to?
Nupur Shikhare and Ira Khan announced their engagement on social media and friends and fans cannot keep calm. Here’s everything you need to know about him.
Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan announced her engagement with boyfriend Nupur Shikhare in the most adorable way possible with an amusing caption. She was congratulated by her peers, friends and colleagues, and even fans. Before we tell you everything you need to know about Nupur, watch the video of the proposal:
The Background
Nupur was born on October 17, 1985 in Pune. After completing his schooling from S.D. Kataria High School, he completed his graduation from R.A. Poddar College of Commerce and Economics in Mumbai. He belongs to a Hindu family. His mother, Pritam Shikhare, is a dance teacher.
The Profession
Nupur is a celebrity fitness trainer by profession and has been training Ira for a while now. The two reportedly began a relationship in 2020 and ever since then, have been sharing pictures and videos on their Instagram accounts with fans. The two never felt the need to hide their relationship from the world. Nupur was even a part of Ira’s parties and birthday celebrations over the years.
Training Aamir Khan and Sushmita Sen
Being a celebrity fitness trainer, apart from Ira, it has been reported that Nupur also trained her father and Bollywood movie star Aamir Khan. That’s not all, Nupur has also been training Sushmita Sen for over a decade and even wished her on her birthday with this post and picture:
And here’s another picture he shared with the actress:
Skilled In Dancing and Tennis.
Not only a fitness trainer, Nupur is also into dancing and on his Instagram account, he shared a video of him dancing on Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan’s song Jai Jai Shiv Shankar from War.
That’s not all, he participated in the Ironman 70.3 World Championship in 2014, and has also been a state-level tennis player. He also participated in the Ultimate Beastmaster Season 2 competition.
