Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha released on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan worldwide, has garnered thunderous response and fabulous reviews from the audience, industry and critics alike. The eagerly awaited film has been unanimously praised by one and all.

On the day of the movie release, the Perfectionist was caught on camera standing in his balcony along with his daughter, Ira Khan.

Interestingly, what caught our attention besides Aamir Khan chatting with Ira is the Indian flag tied to the railing of his balcony. Looks like the superstar is endorsing our honourable Prime Minister of India - Narendra Modi's 'Ghar Ghar Tiranga campaign!

While the remake of Forrest Gump has earned around Rs 11.50 crore on Day 1, Akshay Kumar's family drama Raksha Bandhan has managed to rake in approximately Rs 8 crore on its first days at the ticket windows. Both the films have garnered mixed to negative reviews on social media and from the critics. However, the Aamir Khan starrer still has an edge over Raksha Bandhan as LSC marks the comeback of the megastar on the silver after nearly four years.

Both the films have not taken a promising start and the major reason behind this is the negativity about Bollywood films on social media. Although, we are expecting that the dry phase will soon end and Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan will pick up from today and enjoy the advantage of extended weekend, which includes the national and festive holidays of Independence Day, Parsi New Year and Janmashtami.

