Kartiki Gonsalves, the filmmaker who made the amusing and affectionate documentary The Elephant Whisperers, made history as her film was the first Indian title to win the Academy Award at the 95h ceremony on March 12.

Accompanying her was the producer Guneet Monga, who took home her second Oscar.

Here’s everything you need to know about Kartiki:

Born on November 2, 1986, Kartiki’s parents are Timothy A. Gonsalves (professor and computer scientist from Ooty) and Priscilla Tapley Gonsalves, who is from Binghamton, New York. She grew up with her younger sister Danica in Ooty. She studied at the Dr G R Damodaran College of Science in Coimbatore and graduated in 2007, before continuing her studies, focussing on photography.

She’s not only a documentary filmmaker but a photographer too and has worked as a camera operator with Animal Planet and Discovery Channel. She’s also an International League of Conservation Photographers Associate Fellow.

The Elephant Whisperers follows the lives of the indigenous couple Bomman and Belli and their bond with an orphaned elephant Raghu. The film follows the strong relationships forged between the characters and another little jumbo who later enters the scene- Ammu. The film is the first Indian production to win at the Oscars. The Elephant Whisperers has been streaming on Netflix since 22 December.

