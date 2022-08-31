Actor-turned-critic Kamal Rashid Khan's social media attacks on the entertainment industry. He was recently arrested over his controversial tweets he made back in 2020. Here is all you need to know about KRK and his claim to fame,

Kamaal Rashid Khan, also known as KRK, is one of the most controversial personalities on social media. He has made multiple derogatory and inflammatory statements on actors, politicians, and sports personalities. Recently, he was arrested by the Malad Police for the tweets he made back in 2020 that mocked Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan. The arrest happened after a complaint filed by Yuva Sena member Rahul Kanal.

Early life of KRK

But who is Kamaal Rashid Khan? For all of those who are unaware, he hails from Uttar Pradesh. He wanted to make it into acting. He made his acting debut with a film called Sitam in 2005, which sank without a trace. His claim to fame is said to be the 2008 film Deshdrohi. Even though the film was a box-office failure, social media users keep digging scenes from it to have fun. It has attracted multiple memes on Twitter and Instagram.

In 2009, he participated in the third season of the Indian reality show Bigg Boss, which was hosted by Amitabh Bachchan. He was eliminated from the show and came back as a wild card entry. He grabbed a lot of headlines for his violent streak inside the house and multiple fights with Vindu Dara Singh, Raju Srivastava, and Tanaaz. Khan attracted a lot of eyeballs for his statements inside the house. He claimed his milk comes from Holland, tea from London, and water from Germany. He even offered a part to Bachchan in Deshdrohi 2, which he politely declined. The sequel to the film is yet to be made. In 2014, he was seen in Mohit Suri’s film Ek Villain.

The big move to Dubai

Khan moved to Dubai and apparently owns a house called Jannat, he says the name is inspired by the name of Shah Rukh Khan’s house Mannat. In 2013, he turned into a film critic and began reviewing films, the first review being that of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. His take on films, sports, and politics is always controversial and volatile. He has often made sexist and puerile remarks against actors, actresses and filmmakers and mocked them for their films’ failure.

KRK’s social media attacks on the entertainment industry

Khan was in the news again when Ajay Devgn shared an audio note on social media between his Shivaay producer Kumar Mangat and KRK himself. He revealed how he was paid Rs. 25 lacs by Karan Johar to run Devgn’s film down. However, Johar never spoke about the matter in public.

KRK was in the news last year as well when Salman Khan filed a defamation case against him for his usage of words in his videos on his films Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. KRK has been constantly mocking Salman Khan for his aging and film choices. He has also been called out by actresses like Sonakshi Sinha, Lisa Haydon, and Taapsee Pannu for his vile comments on each of them.

It seems the last straw was his remarks on Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor back in 2020. These are r tweets that have led to his arrest. He’s currently in judicial custody that ends after 2 weeks from his arrest.

