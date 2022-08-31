Following his arrest, actor Kamal Rashid Khan was taken to the hospital after complaining about chest pain. KRK was arrested for his targeted tweets against famous Bollywood celebrities.

Bollywood actor Kamal Rashid Khan, better known by his stage name KRK, was taken to the hospital after complaining of chest pain just hours after being placed in judicial custody by a Mumbai court.

Shortly after his arrest in the evening, Kamal complained of chest pain and was taken to Shatabdi Hospital in Mumbai. An update read the following text: “Kamal Rashid Khan was brought to Shatabdi Hospital in the Kandivali area of Mumbai today evening after he complained of having chest pain. He was arrested by Malad Police in Mumbai today, over his controversial tweet in 2020.”

Maharashtra | Kamal Rashid Khan was brought to Shatabdi Hospital in the Kandivali area of ​​Mumbai today evening after he complained of having chest pain. He was arrested by Malad Police in Mumbai today, over his controversial tweet in 2020. https://t.co/1s3svuEYCt — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2022

Due to his tweets about 2020, the Deshdrohi fame was detained on Tuesday morning at the Mumbai airport. Several news outlets claim that the actor’s tweets about Akshay Kumar and Ram Gopal Verma, among other tweets that were communal and targeted at Bollywood figures, are what got him into trouble, though the police have not confirmed which tweets did.

Police asked for his custody for four days because they wanted to find out who was ordering him to post such tweets from a foreign country even though they might incite unrest among local residents. The remand application stated that police needed to determine whether he was attempting to pay off directors or actors in exchange for not posting critical reviews of movies.

