Romanian prosecutors sent divisive internet personality Andrew Tate, his brother Tristan and two other suspects to trial on Tuesday on charges of human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women.

The Tate brothers and two Romanian female suspects are under house arrest pending a criminal investigation for abuses committed against seven women, accusations they have denied.

The four were held in police custody from Dec. 29 until March 31 before a Bucharest court put them under house arrest.

Andrew Tate has also been charged with raping one of the victims, while his brother Tristan has been charged with instigating others to violence.

The trial will not start immediately.

Under Romanian law, the case gets sent to the court’s preliminary chamber, where a judge has 60 days to inspect the case files to ensure legality.

The Tate brothers, former kickboxers who have U.S. and British nationality with millions of online followers, are the highest profile suspects to be sent to trial in Romania for human trafficking.

Prosecutors have said the Tate brothers recruited their victims by seducing them and falsely claiming to want a relationship or marriage.

Who is Andrew Tate?

Andrew is a trained kickboxer who began training for the sport in 2005. In 2016, he participated in the reality show Big Brother but was evicted after his comments sparked outrage and controversy. Over the years, his videos and podcasts, his views and comments have created a huge fan and viewership base for him.

Most of his views have been volatile and polarized, particularly about depression and sexual harassment. His comment on how depression isn’t real irked social media, and so did the comment that read victims of sexual assaults share responsibility.

‘You can’t slander me because I will state right now that I am absolutely sexist and I’m absolutely a misogynist, and I have fuck you money and you can’t take that away,’ said Tate in an interview.

Tate’s website

His website offers training courses on accumulating wealth and male–female interactions. He and his brother began the business of webcam, employing over 75 webcam models and faking sob stories to attract attention and wealth. Tate later confessed it was all a sham and façade.

With added inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.