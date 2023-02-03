In the age of digital world, being a social media influencer has been considered a ‘cool quotient’. But amidst all the popularity on social media, no one knows the dark side of it, which is sometimes worst than horrible and Andrew Tate’s case is one of them.

The multi-millionaire social media influencer was arrested in December last year over allegations of human trafficking, rape and forming an organised crime group. Following the case of hate speech he is banned on Instagram, YouTube and other social media platforms.

Who is Andrew Tate?

The 36-year-old, who is a former kickboxing champion and who won multiple reputed titles including ISKA Kickboxing world championship crown, owns a site called CobraTate. He is also a commentator for a Romanian Mixed Martial Arts promotion company, Xtreme Fighting.

In 2016, he was also a part of the controversial reality show Big Brother but was soon removed after a video of him slapping a woman went viral on the internet.

Over the years, Andrew garnered popularity in the self-help advice in the areas of career, finances, personal life and mental health, especially to males. It was called Tae speech.

How Andrew Tate made money?

Tate, who described himself as a self-made millionaire, said that he made money with “a little webcam business from my apartment”. In a podcast interview he said, “I had 75 women working for me in four locations and I was doing $600,000 a month from webcam.”

In a now-deleted page on his website, Andrew had said, he brought women into the “adult entertainment industry”. He also wrote on the page, which is now taken down now, read, “My job was to meet a girl, go on a few dates, sleep with her, test if she’s quality, get her to fall in love with me to where she’d do anything I say and then get her on webcam so we could become rich together.”

