Andrew Tate and brother face trial in Romania for human trafficking and sexual exploitation charges

Divisive online personality Andrew Tate, along with his brother Tristan and two other individuals, has been sent to trial by Romanian prosecutors on Tuesday. They face charges of human trafficking, rape, and operating a criminal gang involved in the sexual exploitation of women.

Pending a criminal investigation into the accusations made by seven women, the Tate brothers and the two Romanian female suspects are currently placed under house arrest. They have denied the allegations against them.

Following their detention by the police from December 29 to March 31, a Bucharest court decided to place them under house arrest.

Andrew Tate has been specifically charged with the rape of one of the victims, while Tristan has been charged with inciting others to commit acts of violence.

The trial will not commence immediately. According to Romanian law, the case will be forwarded to the court’s preliminary chamber, where a judge will have 60 days to review the case files and ensure their legality.

The Tate brothers, who are former kickboxers and hold both US and British nationalities, boast a substantial online following. They are the most prominent suspects in Romania to face trial for human trafficking.

According to prosecutors, the Tate brothers lured their victims by seducing them and falsely promising romantic relationships or marriage.

More details awaited. (With inputs from agencies)

