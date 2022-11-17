After a long wait and anticipation, Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Akshaye Khanna and Shriya Saran starrer Drishyam 2 is releasing tomorrow at the box office. The first part, which released in 2015, was a box office success and has attained cult status among the cinegoers.

Shabdon pe nahin, drishyon pe dhyaan do. Kyunki shabdon mein, jhoot chupne ki jagah dhoond hi leta hai.#Drishyam2Trailer Out Now

Case Reopens on 18th November, 2022 pic.twitter.com/ePHkWCUIpB — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) October 17, 2022

Ajay Devgn’s top openers

Golmaal Again – Rs 33 crore

Singham Returns – Rs 32 crore

Total Dhamaal – Rs 16.50 crore

Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero – Rs 15.10 crore

Baadshaho – Rs 12.03 crore

The trailer of the film has received a phenomenal response from the audience and garnered tremendous curiosity as it has already sold around 1 lakh 22 thousand tickets for the weekend at the national chains of PVR, Inox and Cinepolis.

Bollywood has been witnessing a dull phase but Brahmastra gave the industry a much-needed relief. With Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani starrer Uunchai performing pretty well at the box office, Ajay Devgn‘s Drishyam 2 is expected to continue the momentum.

Looking at the current scenario, it looks quite evident that Drishyam 2 will take a double-digit opening on its first day and might compete with Tanhaji or Baadshaho to become Ajay’s fourth or fifth biggest opener of all-time. If the content of the film impresses the audience, it will witness and upward trend on Saturday-Sunday and might end its first weekend around 40-50 crore.

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the film is the remake of the Malayalam blockbuster of the same name, which featured Mohanlal in the lead role. The first part of Drishyam was directed by late filmmaker Nishikant Kamat.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.