Where will Drishyam 2 stand among Ajay Devgn's top openers of all-time?
Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 2 has sold over 1,20,000 tickets in its advance booking for its first weekend.
After a long wait and anticipation, Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Akshaye Khanna and Shriya Saran starrer Drishyam 2 is releasing tomorrow at the box office. The first part, which released in 2015, was a box office success and has attained cult status among the cinegoers.
Shabdon pe nahin, drishyon pe dhyaan do. Kyunki shabdon mein, jhoot chupne ki jagah dhoond hi leta hai.#Drishyam2Trailer Out Now
Case Reopens on 18th November, 2022 pic.twitter.com/ePHkWCUIpB
— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) October 17, 2022
Ajay Devgn’s top openers
Golmaal Again – Rs 33 crore
Singham Returns – Rs 32 crore
Total Dhamaal – Rs 16.50 crore
Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero – Rs 15.10 crore
Baadshaho – Rs 12.03 crore
The trailer of the film has received a phenomenal response from the audience and garnered tremendous curiosity as it has already sold around 1 lakh 22 thousand tickets for the weekend at the national chains of PVR, Inox and Cinepolis.
Bollywood has been witnessing a dull phase but Brahmastra gave the industry a much-needed relief. With Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani starrer Uunchai performing pretty well at the box office, Ajay Devgn‘s Drishyam 2 is expected to continue the momentum.
Looking at the current scenario, it looks quite evident that Drishyam 2 will take a double-digit opening on its first day and might compete with Tanhaji or Baadshaho to become Ajay’s fourth or fifth biggest opener of all-time. If the content of the film impresses the audience, it will witness and upward trend on Saturday-Sunday and might end its first weekend around 40-50 crore.
Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the film is the remake of the Malayalam blockbuster of the same name, which featured Mohanlal in the lead role. The first part of Drishyam was directed by late filmmaker Nishikant Kamat.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
What Bollywood should learn from the pan-India success of Rishab Shetty's Kantara
Rishab Shetty and Sapthami Gowda's Kantara recently entered the Rs 300 crore club at the global box office.
Why ‘Drishyam 2’ may work despite Ajay Devgn’s recent failures and remakes facing public rejection
Nishikant Kamat’s ‘Drishyam’ spun a web of intrigue in 2015. Its sequel, Abhishek Pathak’s ‘Drishyam 2’, will succeed if the judgemental modern-day viewer accepts a remake and Ajay Devgn shines in the central role once again
Box-Office Report: Rishab Shetty's Kantara is unstoppable, crosses the 75-crore mark to emerge a Blockbuster!
Having a look at its first-week box office figures, Kantara opened up with a huge collection of 1.27 Cr.