Karan Johar is one of the most influential personalities in the Hindi film industry today. His childhood was just the opposite. And the filmmaker has a reason for justifying so. On his chat show in 2018 called Calling Karan, he narrated a story when he was tied to a tree by Abhishek Bachchan that made him feel bullied and traumatized.

When Abhishek called him up on his show, Johar went on to tell this hilariously embarrassing story and said, “Oh god! That was the funniest. Firstly, you tied me with your sister and the only good thing to have come out of that is that I got to know her really well and she happens to be one of my closest and dearest friends. But we got tied up to that tree at your house in Marve and that is one of my childhood traumatic stories. It was a Red Indian party or a game, I don’t know what it was but I remember being tied to that tree as part of that game. And, you all left us. You and Farhan (Akhtar) and I think Adi (Aditya Chopra) and Uday (Chopra) and I am not sure who else you all tied us to that tree and left us there.”

Johar and Bachchan have worked together on films like Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and Dostana. Bachchan even had a cameo in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham that unfortunately didn’t make it to the Final Cut of the film. He’s now gearing up for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani that stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Ranveer Singh, and Alia Bhatt. He has clarified his magnum opus Takht is also not shelved and will definitely be made. That film stars Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, and Bhumi Pednekar.

