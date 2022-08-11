Elaborating on the subject of this film, the filmmaker stated, 'At any given point of time, a film like this will meet with extreme responses because it hits home truths.'

Karan Johar’s Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, which completes 16 years today, is arguably his most polarized work as a filmmaker. It tackled the themes of inferiorities, intimacy, infidelity, and callousness. After exploring and exploding with fun and froth, Johar exposed the harsh truths of marital lives and how blisses can turn into overnight blisters. He assembled an enviable ensemble of Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Preity Zinta, Abhishek Bachchan, and Kirron Kher.

While interacting exclusively with Firstpost, he opened up on this mammoth cast and how he doesn’t agree that the film was ahead of its times. "I think it was superbly cast, each actor was fantastic. When people say it was ahead of its times, I don’t tend to agree. At any given point of time, a film like this will meet with extreme responses because it hits home truths. It talks about the turbulence marriages go through in the zone of infidelity and that’s always going to be a sticky topic to discuss, cinematically or any platform. I’m very proud of that film, there are some moments in that film that will always remain very special to me in my career as a filmmaker, specifically the dining table scene. This is that scene when Mr. Bachchan ends by saying ‘Good joke.’ I feel it’s one of my most favourite moments of my own career," revealed the filmmaker.

Shah Rukh Khan said in an interview that his character of Dev wouldn’t be as successful as Raj and Rahul. Was Johar also prepared for the polarizing reactions. He said, "I was absolutely prepared and he was absolutely right. He knew Raj and Rahul were very, very aspirational in terms of universal love but Dev was a grey character. His emotions were grey, his feelings were grey, his attitude to life was grey. Anything grey is always going to get a grey response and I was ready for it. But nothing ventured, nothing gained. You can’t live life in black and white. Sometimes, walking the path of grey is what life is truly all about."

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.