Karan Johar is into films, hosting shows, designing clothes, also has a restaurant called Neuma at Colaba, Mumbai, and yes, he’s sometimes into acting too. His latest season of Koffee With Karan, season seven, to be precise, is getting great viewership on Disney Plus Hotstar and the man spoke about that, completing 24 years as a filmmaker, and much more in an exclusive interview with Firstpost.

24 years of making movies and 18 years of hosting Koffee With Karan, how far have you come in your professional journey? It’s been a long journey, I never thought I would get this far, 18 years of hosting the show, seven seasons. When I started, I thought I was doing something just for fun, I was doing something for my own amusement, I can’t believe it became such a thing. So here I am after 18 years, still hosting the show that I absolutely love and I’m glad this show is still getting the massive viewership that has really kept it alive and breathing. Talking about Koffee With Karan, season 7 has a very cool set. What are the discussions that go behind creating a set every season and how much are your inputs ?

I have no input on the set, this is Amrita. Amrita Mahal has been working with me for the last 17 years. She came in as an assistant in the company in 2005, and she has been with the company for 17 years. She has done Student of the Year with me, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, and is now doing Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani , has designed the last couple of seasons of Koffee With Karan. She’s immensely creative, it’s entirely her vision, her baby. One of the best episodes of Koffee With Karan was in season one, featuring Abhishek Bachchan and Preity Zinta. What went behind shooting that one?

That was hilarious and I’ll tell you a little bit of trivia. I was actually diagnosed with jaundice that morning. I reached the set and was sick as hell. I got my test and the doctor told me ‘You have full blown jaundice.’ And I was already here so I thought I should finish the episode. I was kinda weak but those two were so hilarious, they went completely mad. It’s one of the funniest episodes Koffee With Karan ever had. In the six films that you have directed in your career so far, you have expressed your take on love differently in all of them, ranging from one-sided to impassioned. Which form of love can we expect in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani? Family love. This is a family love story. It’s about family, the importance of family, it’s about love adapting to family. It’s a love story that actually tells you how important family is for a relationship to truly nurture. It’s Alia Bhatt’s 10th year in the industry and your student is now a producer. As a mentor, a teacher, how proud are you?

I’m bursting with pride. Absolutely loved her debut venture as a producer Darlings. I’m so glad they collaborated with Red Chillies, they couldn’t have found a better partner. What an absolutely, beautifully crafted, written and performed film. A brave film, fearless film. I’m so proud her first step as a producer has met with such massive success.