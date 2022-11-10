2022 has been not a good year for the Hindi film industry. After facing several setbacks due to the pandemic era, Bollywood is currently struggling to make a mark at the box office. In the past 10 months, we have witnessed very few successful films at the ticket windows like Gangubai Kathiawadi, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, The Kashmir Files and Brahmastra: Part 1 Shiva.

On the other hand, if you look at the list of unsuccessful biggies, it comprises of films like Laal Singh Chaddha, Samrat Prithviraj, Bachchhan Paandey, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Heropanti 2, Raksha Bandhan, MayDay and others.

It’s almost the last 50 days of the year and Bollywood is expecting to cash on its three upcoming biggies – Drishyam 2 (18 November), Bhediya (25 November) and Cirkus (23 December).

The good point is that all the above-mentioned films are currently enjoying great buzz among the moviegoers, which can result into brilliant box office numbers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

Talking about Drishyam 2, the trailer has struck the chord with the audience as they are curious to see the story of Vijay Salgaonkar and his family and how this time he tackles the new cop played by Akshaye Khanna. Fans loved Ajay Devgn and Tabu in the first part and we are expecting Drishyam 2 to repeat the success like its prequel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)

Coming to Varun Dhawan’s Bhediya, the promo of the film leaves a daunting effect on you and makes you excited to enter the world created by filmmaker Amar Kaushik. While watching the lead star in a new avatar promises to be an entertaining ride, with 3D format, we are expecting it to be a visual treat.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Shetty (@itsrohitshetty)

And the last one is expected to end 2022 with a bang. We are talking about Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer Cirkus, which is directed by blockbuster filmmaker Rohit Shetty. The duo earlier collaborated for Simmba and experts are expecting this film to be a money-spinner at the ticket windows. For the unversed, it is the adaptation of Willian Shakespeare’s The Comedy of Errors.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.