Varun Dhawan completes a decade in the industry today and it’s fitting he roars like a wolf today. Not in real but on reel, with Amar Kaushik’s Bhediya, also starring Kriti Sanon, Dhawan’s co-star from Dilwale. Kaushik seems to have mastered the art of telling small-town stories and injecting inventiveness to the narrative. Bhediya is another such example. At least so far! The trailer roars and so does Dhawan.

Talking about the trailer, director Amar Kaushik says, “Our trailer gives a small taste of the enthralling adventure audiences are in for. Bhediya is crafted to be enjoyed in cinemas. It will fill you with a sense of awe and wonder, and tickle your funny bone with laughs galore. We are glad that it arrives in all its big screen glory soon”.

Elaborating on the journey, producer Dinesh Vijan says, “Bhediya is Maddock’s attempt to deliver a world class spectacle in record time. A complete family entertainer with spectacular VFX, this is a grand cinematic experience for all generations. It has phenomenal talent like Amar Kaushik at the helm; he has masterfully combined comedy and thrills to give you India’s first creature comedy”.

Watch it right here:

The first few posters gave a solid deja vu, reminding of Rahul Roy’s Junoon, the story of a man mauled by a Tiger and turning into the man-eating monster every night when the clock ticks 12. In the same vein was Rajkumar Kohli’s 1979 blockbuster Jaani Dushman, where a man, hurt and haunted by deceit and subterfuge, turns into a monster and hunts for newly wedded brides.

While sharing both Hindi and English posters of his film recently, Varun wrote in the caption, “Ab hoga Jungle Mein Kaand! Bhediya Trailer howling on 19th October.” Varun also added a wolf emoticon in the caption, and chances are really high that the poster will leave you awestruck. Featuring intense Varun in the forefront of a stunning full moon, the poster also includes glances at other prominent star casts of the movie. While Varun can be seen positioned in the backdrop of a flaming howling wolf, movies lead actress Kriti Sanon can be seen holding a flashlight. The exclusive poster also shows Deepak Dobriyal flashing a light, while Abhishek Banerjee and Paalin Kabak seem scared stiff. In the poster, Kriti is seen in a new avatar with shorter hair.

For those who don’t know, after the success of Stree and Bala, Bhediya is the third outing by filmmaker Amar Kaushik. Needless to say that while the mystic vibe and grand visuals of the teaser earlier sparked rage among the audience, the poster has amped up the buzz among the fans. So far both the teaser and the poster have made one thing clear that the movie will be heavy on the visuals. Kaushik’s directorial is helmed by Dinesh Vijan and will hit the theatres in both 2D and 3D on 25th November.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.